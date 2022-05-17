Supreme Court of Appeal yet to decide on Jacob Zuma’s 'reconsideration' application in bid to oust prosecutor

Former president Jacob Zuma’s “reconsideration” application in his continued bid to oust lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from prosecuting him, was only this week “on its way” to the desk of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya.

This in spite of Zuma’s application being lodged with the court on April 8 — and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) choosing not to file any papers to “speed along the process”.

The delay in judge Maya considering the application — in which Zuma seeks to get the court to overturn a ruling by Pietermaritzburg High Court judge Piet Koen, dismissing his “special plea” to remove Downer from the case — now means the trial, if it even starts this year, will undoubtedly run into late next year.

Tuesday was set as a “holding date” to give time for the adjudication of the reconsideration application. Zuma and the representative of his co-accused, French arms company Thales, were previously excused from attending.

Koen expressed surprise that the reconsideration application had not yet been dealt with by the SCA. “Normally these matters are dealt with fairly quickly,” he said.