State asks court to strike out most of alleged wife killer’s affidavit

More than 70 points in statement of so-called new facts in Terblanche’s bail application not relevant, advocate says

By Devon Koen

A stickler for detail, senior state advocate Marius Stander pulled no punches on Tuesday when he asked the Gqeberha magistrate’s court to disregard at least 72 points listed in alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s affidavit in his bail application based on new facts.



Stander brought the notice to strike out the information from the record, arguing that most of the evidence presented by Terblanche in his latest bail bid was a “regurgitation” of information already before court...