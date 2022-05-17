Parliament investigates rogue MPs fingered in Zondo report

Parliament has started to process the state capture inquiry report after it instructed its ethics and members interests committee to look into serving MPs implicated in the report.

This comes after a long battle between the DA and ANC on when parliament should act on the report. The final instalment is yet to be released by inquiry chair and chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The ANC was pushing for parliament to wait for the complete report to be handed to the house by President Cyril Ramaphosa before lifting a finger.

However, the official opposition party pushed back, arguing parliament was a separate arm of state which was not obliged to take instructions from the executive, and this stance was supported by the EFF.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said parliament was in the process of establishing systems, consistent with its constitutional function, to process and oversee implementation of the report.

“Thus far, the president has officially submitted to parliament part 3 of the commission’s report, which relates to the conduct of current and former members. Part 3 identifies several past and present MPs who are implicated in conduct that may constitute illegal, unlawful or unethical behaviour.