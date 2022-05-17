‘Old guard’ holds on in Sarah Baartman

ANC regional task team members retain top spots in contest with youth-aligned slate

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The “old guard” in the ANC’s Sarah Baartman region made a strong showing at the weekend as they managed to retain their positions after going head to head against an ANC Youth League-endorsed lineup at the regional conference.



Regional task team members (RTT) Deon De Vos, Yandiswa Vara and Johannes Hobbs all returned to secure the top three spots as chair, deputy chair and secretary...