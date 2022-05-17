Metro promises to help creche battling sewage leak
A New Brighton preschool has been battling with sewage flooding its garden for about a year, and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality promised to fix the issue no later than Tuesday after being contacted by Metro Matters.
The sewage has resulted in children getting sick and suffering from skin infections at the Visisizwe preschool. ..
