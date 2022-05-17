×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Why the surge in flu cases?

By TIMESLIVE - 17 May 2022
NICD explains the flu. Stock photo.
NICD explains the flu. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Diego_cervo

Many people have been complaining about flu symptoms.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) explains the surge in infections and the effectiveness of flu vaccines.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police trainees ‘put through hell’
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case

Most Read