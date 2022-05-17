Gift of the Givers co-founder obtains Masters for paper on Muslim women in polygamous marriages

Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Bibi Sooliman graduated with a Master’s degree in counselling psychology from the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

For her thesis, Sooliman examined the lived experiences of Muslim women in polygamous marriages in Durban and surrounding areas.

While her husband, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, is known for helping desperate people in disaster and conflict areas, Zorah has given women a sympathetic shoulder to cry on in the form of a counselling service.

She established the Gift of the Givers Careline aimed specifically for women in polygamous marriages who are “distraught and broken” by the actions of their husbands, Gift of the Givers said.