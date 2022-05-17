Garden Route police clamp down on crime in weekend operation

Several alleged drug dens were raided, illegal liquor outlets closed down and illicit goods confiscated during operation “Vhuthu Hawe” in the Garden Route at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the operation, which took place between Thursday and Sunday, was focused on combating crime in the area.

On Thursday, the Eden Cluster Crime Combating Team, George Crime Intelligence and Kwanokuthula police officers, armed with search warrants, conducted crime operations at two houses in Kranshoek and Kwanokuthula, in Plettenberg Bay.

“They confiscated 102 mandrax tablets, 11 tik straws and other drugs,” Spies said.

He said a 49-year-old man was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs, while a man, 28, and woman, 27, were charged with possession of drugs.

Spies said that in George, Thembalethu police raided a known liquor outlet in Silver Town on Friday.

“They confiscated various types of liquor and arrested a 35-year-old woman on a charge of selling liquor without a licence.”

Meanwhile, combined efforts by the Rural Flying Squad, Oudtshoorn and Da Gamaskop Crime Prevention Unit members resulted in the arrest of three people, aged between 32 and 50, on charges of selling liquor without a licence.

“The operations were conducted at various premises in Bongulethu, Smartie Town and Thabo Mbeki Square in Oudtshoorn between Friday and Sunday.

More than 350 litres of liquor and R5,000 in cash were confiscated.

“The cash is believed to be proceeds of the illegal liquor trade,” Spies said.

He said all those arrested would appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE