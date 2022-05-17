×

Farmworker lucky to be alive after hijacking

Assailants speed off with bakkie after Kariega man shot and left for dead at shop

Riaan Marais
News reporter
17 May 2022

A quick stop to buy a cooldrink after work turned into a nightmare for a Kariega farmworker who was shot and dumped on the side of the road during a hijacking on Sunday night.

Shaun Manga, 36, received surgery on Monday to remove the bullet that was still lodged in his rib cage after he was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of his bakkie outside a spaza shop in KwaNobuhle...

