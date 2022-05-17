Farmworker lucky to be alive after hijacking
Assailants speed off with bakkie after Kariega man shot and left for dead at shop
A quick stop to buy a cooldrink after work turned into a nightmare for a Kariega farmworker who was shot and dumped on the side of the road during a hijacking on Sunday night.
Shaun Manga, 36, received surgery on Monday to remove the bullet that was still lodged in his rib cage after he was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of his bakkie outside a spaza shop in KwaNobuhle...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.