Dozen of Zimbabweans, mostly illegal, in court after foiled robbery in Benoni

Twelve Zimbabweans who were arrested while allegedly trying to rob a transport company are set to apply for bail in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Mkhululi Dube, 45, Magoma Sibanda, 42, Victor Vilakazi, 32, Price Ndlovu, 35, Cosmos Ncube, 45, Cabangani Kunene, 38, Wilfred Ngubeni, 45, Goodman Ndlovu, 36, Tandai Thafirei, 29, Lucas Mazibc, 27, Samuel Mlambo, 43 and Senzo Mpofu, unknown age, are facing six counts of attempted murder, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition, and 12 counts of being illegally in the country.

On April 16, the police were alerted to a robbery at the transport company in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. Preliminary investigations suggest that about 14 armed men arrived in a sedan and three trucks and held the security guards at gunpoint.

The suspects then hooked up trailers that were loaded with copper. Police and private security guards arrived and intercepted the gang while still on the premises, resulting in a shoot-out and the arrest of suspects.

A thirteenth accused is in hospital after he fell off a palisade fence trying to flee.

Of the 13 accused, only Mlambo is legally in the country. However, Vilakazi and Ngubeni say they possess South African identity documents, though home affairs was yet to confirm this.

