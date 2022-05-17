Businessman in beachfront stabbing terror
Gqeberha family outing ends in tragedy as dad seriously wounded and robbed
A two decade-long family tradition of enjoying an ice-cream along the beachfront on a Friday evening turned into a nightmare for a Gqeberha family when a father was brutally attacked and stabbed.
As businessman Basheer Ahmed, 32, lay in a pool of blood, his young children and the rest of his family who rushed to his aid were terrified that he would die since he kept losing consciousness and was seemingly bleeding out...
