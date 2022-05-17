Bronze whaler stranding numbers continue to climb
Bronze whaler sharks are continuing to strand in worrying numbers off the Eastern Cape coast — and videos of the big fish swimming in a disorientated way in river mouths and harbours and bashing into sand banks are doing the rounds.
Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said on Monday the situation was unprecedented and it was not yet clear what the problem was...
