What will we do when we can’t flush the loo?

If water consumption cannot be reduced enough and the taps run dry in nearly half the metro by June as predicted — water to drink will not be the only problem.

Nelson Mandela Bay water and sanitation executive director Barry Martin says flushing toilets will also be a major issue.

He said there were 3,800km of sewers across the metro and about 230,000 households with waterborne sewer connections.

“The red zone suburbs comprising 40% of the metro get 80ML a day from the Churchill and Impofu [dams] and 48ML of that volume normally gets discharged into a municipal sewer.

“That’s from baths, showers, dish-washing and clothes washing and, of course, toilet flushes.

“So when the dams dry up the households in that red zone area will not have water to flush toilets and without this water, faeces and toilet paper cannot be conveyed to the wastewater treatment works.”

He said in this case the metro would intervene.

“We have explored this matter already and we will use recycled water from the wastewater treatment works and discharge this down sewers at strategic points to flush any waste.”

He said the metro had a dedicated fleet of trucks that transported recycled water and they would be deployed if this intervention was necessary.

“No additional funding will be required and these activities will also be supported with the existing appointed contractors.

“Budgets will be reprioritised for the remainder of the financial year and project budget after July 2022 will form part of the new budget cycle.”

He said residents could nevertheless help avert the need for this crisis action by taking simple steps at home.

“One way to save water when you flush is to put a brick or cooldrink bottle filled with water into the toilet cistern.

“This will reduce the flush volume.

“Alternatively, you can adjust the valve in the cistern to flush at lower levels.

“You can also re-use your bath or shower water, or the water you use to wash your clothes, to flush the toilet.”

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has highlighted the large volume of water still being lost through leaks and has called for the metro to accelerate efforts to fix them.

“The municipality’s financials for the 2020/2021 period indicate non-revenue water losses in the metro amounted to 40%,” its chief executive Denise van Huyssteen, said.

She said though this was a slight improvement from the previous year, when non-revenue water losses stood at 43%, it was still unacceptably high.

“These water losses require urgent attention from the municipality and there needs to be visibility about the actions being taken to rein this in.

“In particular, the municipality needs to reprioritise its activities to ensure sufficient budget and resources are urgently allocated to undertake critical maintenance work and fix the about 3,000 water leaks [across] the metro.

“Additionally, the metro must enforce municipal regulations to prevent people from unauthorised selling of municipal and borehole water, topping up swimming pools and bypassing their water meters.

“Finally, vandalism of municipal infrastructure, and in particular water substation infrastructure, needs to be addressed by the relevant authorities.”

Van Huyssteen said businesses consumed 35% of the metro’s water allocation, while residents consumed 65%.

“Businesses have done a lot over the past few years, and in particular the last few months, to reduce their water-consumption levels through the adoption of rainwater harvesting, recycling, water restrictors and other initiatives.

“In fact, a number of industrial and commercial businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay have undertaken significant investments to reduce and conserve water.”

She said this on its own had not been enough, though, and overall water consumption levels in the metro had not declined.

“Daily consumption levels of the metro as a whole have been tracking at 280ML per day but this needs to be reduced to 230ML per day.”

She said the only way to prevent taps from running dry in Nelson Mandela Bay was for the municipality to quickly cut water losses under its control and for all consumers, including residents and businesses, regardless of whether they were located in the affected zones, to step up their water-saving efforts.

“All stakeholders need to unite around the goal of preventing more than a third of the metro from entering a water and sanitation crisis.

“The consequences of this scenario could potentially result in a humanitarian crisis for communities while also negatively affecting the continuity of business operations.”

HeraldLIVE