The Pothole Patrol records 100,000 repairs in one year

The Pothole Patrol, a partnership between the City of Johannesburg (CoJ), Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance, has repaired more than 100,000 potholes since its launch in May 2021, executive mayor Mpho Phalatse announced this morning.

“The City of Johannesburg is proud to partner with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance to ensure our roads are of a good quality and safe. As we build a City of Golden Opportunities, we must get the basics right, and this includes repairing and maintaining aged infrastructure. We will only build Joburg with the help of businesses, residents and other spheres of government,” said Phalatse.

The Pothole Patrol launched an App to simplify the reporting process for Joburg residents in October last year, and this accelerated the programme’s output.

“While the unprecedented wet weather unfortunately exacerbated the already dire pothole situation in Johannesburg, and an unexpected bitumen shortage has caused a few delays, we’ve successfully managed to exceed our mandated repair target by 25% month-on-month. We have also increased our repair fleet and employed additional resources to help manage the increased number of reports,” said Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect.