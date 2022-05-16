Murder witness confident of shooters’ identity
A witness to an alleged hit-style murder was adamant on Monday that she knew who the shooters were because she had seen them numerous times before.
The woman, who cannot be named as she is in witness protection, told the Gqeberha high court that she saw Maxwell Muller and Emmanuel Sampson shoot her relative in broad daylight after the two climbed out a taxi in Reginald Road, Helenvale, on November 24 2017...
