Man in case of mistaken identity loses damages claim
A Gqeberha man who launched a civil claim against the police and the national prosecuting authority for damages from an arrest on drug dealing charges lost his appeal in the high court after his claim had earlier been dismissed by the magistrate’s court.
Robert Andrew Groves, of Bethelsdorp, brought the claim after the charges against him were withdrawn by the state...
