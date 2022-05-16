eThekwini load-shedding exemption 'will change soon', warns De Ruyter

Eskom says the exemption from load-shedding for the eThekwini municipality, which was hit by devastating floods last month, could soon change as this was under review.

“The eThekwini municipality has almost recovered its operations in terms of distribution in the regions affected by the floods. It is not being load-shed but this will change soon and the teams, Eskom and eThekwini municipality are reviewing the situation,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Monday gave an update on the state of the system and challenges faced by the power utility.

De Ruyter said there was a significant shortfall of capacity to meet demand for the evening peaks and, as a consequence, the outlook was for stage 3 load-shedding to be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have 2,094MW out on planned maintenance. The total unplanned losses are sitting at 16,307MW, which is a very high number when we have demand expected for evening peaks,” he said.