Court sinks St Francis Bay rates surge

Ratepayers divided as luxury resort town’s special rating area ruled unlawful

A court ruling on a St Francis Bay special rating area with a R75m plan to beef up security, fix crumbling roads and shore up a disappearing beach has highlighted the challenges as communities face up to a range of pressing problems.



The ruling that the special rating area (SRA) is unlawful and must be annulled was welcomed by one group of St Francis Bay residents which said the entity and its fundraising scheme were flawed because some people were left out of the consultation process...