Gospel star Deborah Fraser dies

Tributes have begun to trickle in on social media as many mourn the gospel star.

In a last interview with TshisaLIVE a few weeks ago, Deborah revealed that she was hospitalised from February to March this year after falling ill on her way to a gig at Klerksdorp in the North West and had since been wheelchair bound.

“I was unconscious, even the artists that came there said I should be transported to hospital,” she recalled, speaking to TshisaLIVE.

“I still cannot walk. I think it's because I was in bed for a long time, but I don't know for sure. It's stressful to live a life that you're not used to. I'm asking for love, I'm asking for prayers.” the singer said at the time.

She hoped she would regain her mobility, and had plans to go to rehab for physiotherapy to help her get back on her feet.

“If nobody is supporting me and I don't walk slow, I fall. Even the way you place me on a couch, you need to be careful. I can't walk alone and can't try to walk because I lose direction. When I have to go to the left, I go to the right and vice versa. I get dizzy.”