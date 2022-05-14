Military veterans will finally receive pension payouts, says Mabuza

Last year TimesLIVE reported that defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele were allegedly prevented from leaving a meeting at a hotel in Tshwane.

Police intervened after veterans barricaded doors with chairs and refused to allow the three to leave. According to Sunday Times, their demands included the payment of R4.2m to each of 9,000 veterans at a total cost of more than R37bn.

Initially, 56 people were arrested, three of whom were released as they were identified as staff members. All accused are facing 27 charges: one count of conspiracy to kidnap and 26 counts for kidnapping. All 53 arrested veterans were released on bail.

Mabuza told Saturday's gathering that Makwetla would elaborate on the pension rollout later. “We want to see this pension being rolled out as soon as possible, without delay,” he said.

The deputy president, who heads the presidential task team on military veterans, said government departments, state-owned entities and the private sector are working together to alleviate the challenges faced by military veterans.

“We have resolved to facilitate an effective, co-ordinated and flexible governmentwide response and joint action plan aimed at finding solutions to all the concerns that you have raised,” he said.

“We have also agreed to promote interlinkages that encourage timely and relevant exchange of data and information on specific issues so that we can find lasting solutions to these common problems.”

Mabuza said the approach aims to understand the nature of the grievances made by the veterans. “We are open to listen to everyone. This attitude was necessary to allow ourselves to gain better understanding and appreciation of the difficulties that confront many of our military veterans on a daily basis.”