82-year-old gogo bust with bags of dagga strapped around her body
An 82-year-old woman who was nabbed with 3kg of dagga strapped around her body has escaped jail time, Mpumalanga police said on Friday.
The woman was allegedly trafficking the dagga.
“According to the information on police disposal, members at Tonga were busy with their duties of patrolling on Thursday morning at Magudu in Nkomazi, near the borderline between Eswatini and SA, when they spotted a minibus with some commuters,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“The kombi was halted and a search conducted on the vehicle as well as its occupants. It was then that the old woman was allegedly found with dagga wrapped around her body.
“The dagga seized from her was weighing at 3.88kg and estimated at the street value of almost R6,000. She was arrested and charged for dealing in dagga, hence her court appearance today.”
Police shared images of the grey-haired woman who had concealed the consignment under clothing, including a big brown jersey.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela expressed her shock at the incident, saying it was unexpected for an elderly person to be caught breaking the law in this manner.
“It is really a call for concern to find yourself in a situation as a police officer having to arrest a pensioner. Senior citizens and adults in general are supposed to be exemplary by obeying the law, not the other way round.
“But be that as it may, we are there to enforce the law without fear or favour and we hope that others will learn from this exercise,” said Manamela.
The octogenarian made an appearance before the Nkomazi magistrate's court on Friday after spending the night behind bars.
“The case docket was struck off the roll by the magistrate,” said Mohlala.
The dagga was confiscated.
TimesLIVE
