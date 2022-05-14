82-year-old gogo bust with bags of dagga strapped around her body

An 82-year-old woman who was nabbed with 3kg of dagga strapped around her body has escaped jail time, Mpumalanga police said on Friday.

The woman was allegedly trafficking the dagga.

“According to the information on police disposal, members at Tonga were busy with their duties of patrolling on Thursday morning at Magudu in Nkomazi, near the borderline between Eswatini and SA, when they spotted a minibus with some commuters,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“The kombi was halted and a search conducted on the vehicle as well as its occupants. It was then that the old woman was allegedly found with dagga wrapped around her body.

“The dagga seized from her was weighing at 3.88kg and estimated at the street value of almost R6,000. She was arrested and charged for dealing in dagga, hence her court appearance today.”