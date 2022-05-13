UN SA redirects R21m towards KZN flood disaster

The UN would also work with eThekwini municipality to build on existing work with the co-operative governance department through the district development mode and provincial government’s Operation Sukuma Sakhe (Stand Up and Build), geared towards accelerating service delivery, to assess progress on repairs to infrastructure damaged during the storms last month.

“We are focusing our attention on immediate humanitarian needs in those communities that are extremely vulnerable and marginalised so we can make an impact on the ground,” said Odusola.

Zikalala said provincial government was moving with speed to ensure things return to normal in the province following the floods that left trails of destruction.

“Eventually we would have to build houses so people go back to reside in their respective areas in proper houses,” said Zikalala.

He said they are working hard to ensure all destroyed infrastructure, especially that which responds to services, is restored. He said the co-operative governance department is working on this restoration.

The premiser said although districts such as Ilembe, uMgungundlovu and Ugu had borne the brunt of flooding, eThekwini metro had been hardest hit.

“The system of water supply was severely affected, with some areas with some areas not having potable drinking water. This is more prevalent in the northern part of eThekwini,” said Zikalala.

He said the electricity, waste and sewer systems were destroyed.