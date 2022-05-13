Suspects accused of murdering Elvis Nyathi released on bail of R3,000 each

Seven people accused of murdering Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, were released on R3,000 bail each on Friday.

They appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and extortion.

Cedrick Raseala, 41, Baron Mashele, 31, Godfrey Mahlo, 31, Thomas Serebane, 53, Phumudzo Tshirangwana, 38, Thabo Makgato, 32, and Puleng Chipape, 34, were all granted bail.

Nyathi was assaulted and burnt to death.

The rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism, when Zimbabweans were allegedly attacked by a group of residents.

Residents had accused Zimbabweans of committing crimes in the area. The group is alleged to have robbed some victims and demanded money in exchange for the release of those being held.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng South spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the court’s decision.

She said the purpose of hearing the bail application was to determine whether the accused would attend their trial.

“The court took a decision that they are suitable candidates to be released on bail and secured bail of R,3000 each. The court is convinced they will not evade the trial and are not a danger to public safety or public order and their release will not jeopardise the functioning of the justice system,” she said.

Mjonondwane said the NPA accepted and respected the decision of the court to grant bail.

