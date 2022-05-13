×

News

Police step in as protesters block Stanford Road

By Herald Reporter - 13 May 2022
Members of the SAPS patrol the scene of a protest where residents blocked Stanford Road on Friday morning
MONITORING SITUATION: Members of the SAPS patrol the scene of a protest where residents blocked Stanford Road on Friday morning
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

A crowd of protesters blocked off Stanford Road near Helenvale on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the residents had demanded to be employed on projects under way in the area. 

Members of the SAPS were on the scene and the crowd had been dispersed by midday. 

“The local councillor has addressed them and a follow-up meeting is scheduled for Monday,” Naidu said.

The road has since been reopened. 

HeraldLIVE

