Police step in as protesters block Stanford Road
A crowd of protesters blocked off Stanford Road near Helenvale on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the residents had demanded to be employed on projects under way in the area.
Members of the SAPS were on the scene and the crowd had been dispersed by midday.
“The local councillor has addressed them and a follow-up meeting is scheduled for Monday,” Naidu said.
The road has since been reopened.
HeraldLIVE
