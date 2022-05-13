Pistorius’s lawyer apologises for remarks about Steenkamps
The lawyer for disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has publicly apologised to Reeva Steenkamp’s parents after potentially defamatory comments ascribed to him were published on a UK website.
In the article published online in The Times, defence attorney Julian Knight allegedly claimed that June and Barry Steenkamp had unfairly stalled the victim-offender dialogue (VOD) process and deliberately frustrated the parole process...
