Parking lot meeting led to ousting of Northern Alliance members, court hears

By Lynn Spence -

An urgent meeting convened in the parking lot of the Cleary Park Shopping Centre is what set the ball in motion for disgruntled Northern Alliance members to axe three of their senior members.



This came to light in Gqeberha’s high court on Thursday, when Gary van Niekerk, Stag Mitchell and Bevan Brown finally had their day in court. ..