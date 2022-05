Nelson Mandela Bay’s lost water could almost fill two supply dams

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Enough water to almost fill up both the Churchill and Groendal dams was lost in Nelson Mandela Bay during the 2020/2021 financial year.



This arguably could have pushed day zero back by months as the city recorded that 43,349 megalitres (ML) of water, worth R214m, went down the drain...