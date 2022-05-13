Naledi Pandor slams UN Security Council over Russia-Ukraine war

She said SA will give greater attention to member states of the non-aligned movement and work with them to ensure that they all actively contribute to shaping the reform deliberations within the UN system and giving new content to the Security Council.

Pandor said Guterres gave the world renewed hope last year when he presented a global vision of inclusive and transformed multilateralism — but that hope had been lost since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russian-Ukraine war has severely eroded that hope and has divided the world again and diverted us from the secretary-general's common agenda. Despite our calls for a ceasefire and for UN-led negotiations, the war rages on with millions displaced and thousands killed.

“We remain steadfast in our belief that war benefits no-one and that all efforts should focus on peaceful settlement of all disputes,” said Pandor.

The DA's shadow minister of international relations and co-operation, Darren Bergman, has slammed the ANC's stance on the war.

“The ANC has tarnished SA’s international image by failing to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, choosing instead to remain ‘neutral’ in the face of gross human rights violations and loss of lives. The world should know that it is the ANC, not SA, that is supporting Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“Worse still, for a party that claims to fight for Africa, the ANC is standing by and watching as the war threatens to send Africa to the brink of a food crisis. Minister, your government should be pressuring Putin to allow the opening up of Ukraine ports to allow the exports of grain and wheat that is trapped there.

“For once, stand up and fight for Africa before the continent is plunged into a full-blown hunger crisis,” said Bergman.

TimesLIVE