Muir pupil’s Italian soccer dream a step closer

Lunathi, 16, has chance to try out for AC Milan and score study scholarship

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

A Muir College pupil’s hopes of achieving his dream of playing soccer in Italy moved up a notch after he qualified to attend the AC Milan Trials overseas.



Lunathi Knockpaal will soon be headed to Italy where he will compete alongside other aspiring soccer stars to score a scholarship and potentially be selected to join the Italian club through the World Wide Scholarships programme. ..