LISTEN | Tough road ahead
Many South Africans are facing rising interest rates, growing inflation and 25% less take-home pay than they had in 2016 according to the country’s largest debt counsellor, DebtBusters.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to economist Dawie Roodt on budgeting, interest rates and the fuel price increases expected for rest of the year.
