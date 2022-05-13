Joe Gqabi municipal boss Williams to step down in interests of good governance

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

After 16 years at the helm of the Joe Gqabi district municipality as municipal manager, Zolile Williams will resign to take up a leadership role at Calata House.



Williams was a surprise nomination at the weekend’s ANC provincial elective conference, where he beat former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa to be elected as the party’s treasurer...