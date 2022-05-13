×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Joe Gqabi municipal boss Williams to step down in interests of good governance

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 May 2022

After 16 years at the helm of the Joe Gqabi district municipality as municipal manager, Zolile Williams will resign to take up a leadership role at Calata House.

Williams was a surprise nomination at the weekend’s ANC provincial elective conference, where he beat former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa to be elected as the party’s treasurer...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa

Most Read