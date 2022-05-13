Joe Gqabi municipal boss Williams to step down in interests of good governance
After 16 years at the helm of the Joe Gqabi district municipality as municipal manager, Zolile Williams will resign to take up a leadership role at Calata House.
Williams was a surprise nomination at the weekend’s ANC provincial elective conference, where he beat former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa to be elected as the party’s treasurer...
