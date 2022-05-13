Husband’s memory lives on in thrift store
Grief and hardship do not prevent Bay woman from achieving her dream
After the heartbreak of her husband’s death due to a heart attack, a Nelson Mandela Bay businesswoman is finally smiling again, having made a reality the dream the couple shared to open a thrift shop.
After many thoughts of giving up on opening a boutique that sells affordable second-hand clothing to women who would otherwise not be able to afford it, she said her husband’s spirit was still very much alive...
