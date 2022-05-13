Four killed execution-style in Salt Lake massacre

Premium By Riaan Marais -

A mass, execution-style shooting left four men dead and five in hospital as gunmen, suspected of being part of a vigilante group, hit a reputed drug post in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday night.



The calculated midnight shooting in Salt Lake that claimed the life of an alleged drugs kingpin has put the community on edge, and prompted the police to activate a 72-hour mobilisation plan to track down the masked shooters. ..