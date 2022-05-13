Eskom rolls out stage 2 load-shedding for Friday evening peak

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Friday due to “continued constraints on the power system”, says Eskom.

“The continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak will require implementation of stage 2 load-shedding tonight [Friday],” said the power utility.

Several generating units were expected to return to service, starting on Friday afternoon and through the weekend.

“Since yesterday afternoon [Thursday] a generating unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matimba power stations were returned to service.

“This, however, is insufficient to suspend the implementation of load-shedding as a generation unit each at the Kriel, Kusile, Majuba, Camden and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offload for repairs.

“One generation unit at Kusile power station is expected to return to service this afternoon.”

Eskom has 2,094MW on planned maintenance and 16,305MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE