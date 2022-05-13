Albatross takes flight after sea rescue with a happy ending in Durban

A juvenile Indian yellow-nosed albatross that landed on a ship at outer anchorage offshore of the port of Durban and became “stranded” has been successfully released back into the wild.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty coxswain Paul Bevis said the NSRI assisted uShaka Sea World with the release on Thursday.

“The sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski VI was prepared for the mission. A juvenile Indian yellow-nosed albatross had landed on a motor vessel at the outer anchorage offshore of the port of Durban some days ago. These majestic birds require a rather lengthy runway to get airborne and the bird, not having a long enough take-off strip on the ship, had parked itself on the ship which, a few days later, entered the port of Durban,” he said.

A Transnet Ports Authority pilot, who had boarded the ship at sea to guide it into the port, was told about the “visitor”.

“The pilot contacted uShaka Sea World to see if they could assist. Once the ship docked they were met by uShaka Sea World staff who safely captured the bird. The albatross, by now malnourished and weak, was rehabilitated, fed, rehydrated and prepared to be released,” said Bevis.

The rehabilitation process took a few days.