Shooting to fame — using a wheelchair and a cellphone

Shelley Barry scoops international award with film shot in Bay home

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Using only a cellphone and her wheelchair to get around, a Gqeberha filmmaker has won a top international award for her short film A Camera On My Lap.



Shelley Barry said she was overwhelmed to have been presented with the Zonta award for women filmmakers at the Oberhausen International Short Film Festival in Germany recently...