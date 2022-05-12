Nelson Mandela Bay artist rolls out creative programme at two northern areas schools
A Bethelsdorp artist is creating safe spaces for northern areas pupils to immerse themselves in art and escape the hard lived realities many face on a daily basis.
Jacquelene Jaffray, under the auspices of the organisation I Protect Me (IPM), recently rolled out her art programme at Alfonso Arries Primary School in Booysen Park and the Kroneberg Primary School in Bethelsdorp Extension 21...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.