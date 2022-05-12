Nelson Mandela Bay artist rolls out creative programme at two northern areas schools

By Roslyn Baatjies -

A Bethelsdorp artist is creating safe spaces for northern areas pupils to immerse themselves in art and escape the hard lived realities many face on a daily basis.



Jacquelene Jaffray, under the auspices of the organisation I Protect Me (IPM), recently rolled out her art programme at Alfonso Arries Primary School in Booysen Park and the Kroneberg Primary School in Bethelsdorp Extension 21...