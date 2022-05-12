LISTEN | Daron Mann talks to Oscar Mabuyane about plans for second term
Premier Oscar Mabuyane has bagged a second term at the helm of the ANC in the Eastern Cape after beating rival Babalo Madikizela in a hotly contested battle for the position of chair at the weekend.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Mabuyane on how he intends to use his second term in office.
