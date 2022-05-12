Here’s how many more days of load-shedding we may have this winter

The number of days SA is expected to be in the dark during winter this year has been increased to 104.

This is according to Eskom’s head of transmission Segomoco Scheppers, who was updating the country on its operational performance on Wednesday.

Scheppers said the power utility’s worst case scenario estimate indicates that SA will be in the dark for more days than initially expected.

Previously, he said the power utility expects between 37 and 101 days of load-shedding during winter.

Since January there have been 32 days of load-shedding. This is six days more than the 26 days during the same period last year.