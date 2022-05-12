George man missing since last Friday

George police are trying to find 64-year-old Franswa Hartnick, who was last seen on May 6.

Hartnick is from Pacaltsdorp in George.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Hartnick was reported missing by his sister.

“A preliminary investigation into his disappearance reveals that he left his sister’s residence on May 6 and never returned.

“The man was dressed in blue denim jeans, a black jacket and a blue New York cap at the time of his disappearance.

“He is slender in build, weighs about 50kg, and is about 1.5m tall,” Spies said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing man should contact the investigating officer, Warrant-Officer Burger, on 044-803-9100 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE