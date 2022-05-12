Four killed, five injured, in mass shooting in Gqeberha

A 72-hour mobilisation plan has been activated to trace, track and arrest four male murder suspects who opened fire on a group of people in Bethelsdorp after midnight on Wednesday, killing four people and injuring five others.

According to the police, the nine victims were sitting in a garage with other people when two cars stopped at the gate of the house.

Four unidentified male suspects, with their faces covered, entered through the gate.

They are alleged to have separated the group of people before opening fire on the nine victims.

Four people — their ages unknown at this stage — died at the scene, while five others, aged between 29 and 31, were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Four cases of murder and five of attempted murder have been registered. No arrests have been made.

The SA Police Service is appealing to anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.

HeraldLIVE