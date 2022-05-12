×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Durban man 'forged matric certificate' to enter medical school 12 years ago

Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
12 May 2022
Pass marks were allegedly altered to gain admission to university in 2010. Stock photo.
Pass marks were allegedly altered to gain admission to university in 2010. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 29-year-old man has been summoned to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court for allegedly forging his matric certificate to enter medical school in 2010.

The alleged fraud took place in Umbilo, Durban, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“It is alleged that the suspect forged his matric certificate and altered the pass marks to gain admission at the university in 2010. While he was doing the fourth year at medical school, it was discovered that he used a fraudulent certificate.”

A case of fraud was reported at Umbilo police station for further investigation and he was arrested.

“The case was provisionally withdrawn and investigation was taken over by the Hawks' Durban serious commercial crime investigation unit, hence he was summoned to appear before court on May 31,” said Mhlongo.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil

Most Read