Women’s Challenge ambassador designs event logo

Madibaz netball star and fine arts graduate Jeanie Steyn has combined her passions to design the logo for the 2022 Grand Prix Series event.

Steyn was commissioned by SPAR Eastern Cape to develop the 2022 race identity.

The logo will be used for the Grand Prix Series event in Gqeberha on May 28 and the Virtual Challenge, nationally, on September 3.

The Women’s Challenge adopted a slogan of #IRise, and Steyn said it had been a challenge to create something that would be universally acceptable.

“It is always a bit tricky producing something where you need people to envision what you are trying to represent,” she said.

“You are always thinking: ‘Am I conveying the same message to the viewer as what I am thinking and feeling through the design?’.

“It is always a gamble because people are different and prefer different things.

“I have learnt that if someone does not like what you are making, it is OK, you cannot expect everyone to think it is amazing.”

Steyn said the slogan had played an important role in her thought processes.

“The first idea to represent the word ‘Rise’ was a female figure standing strong or jumping for joy.”

She made a few line drawings and settled on two that she liked.

“I then drew them digitally, which was still new territory for me since I majored in making three-dimensional objects.”

The designs were presented to all the regional event organisers and, as a group, they settled on the idea of female figures.

“Though SPAR had to make a few changes to align it with their brand strategies and protocols, I am still pleased that they chose the female figures to represent this year’s event.

“For me, these figures represent resilience and consistently rising to whatever life has to offer.”

The concept of ambassadors in the various regions was created in 2021 to assist in promoting the event.

Steyn, comedian and entertainer Gino Fabbri, and cancer survivor and motivational speaker Yolanda Bukani are the national ambassadors from the Eastern Cape for 2022.

“It really is an honour being an ambassador for this amazing event,” she said.

“This is a platform where women come together, break borders and rise to the challenge.

“It unites women nationally and allows us to realise our full potential.”

She said she thought the ambassador concept worked well as people felt more comfortable when they could relate to someone or their story.

“It makes the event more personal and people are more inclined to join something they relate to or where they feel part of something.”

As a top netball player who has represented SA, Steyn also connects with SPAR Eastern Cape through its sponsorship of Madibaz netball.

“It was first through playing for Madibaz and then through working in the Madibaz netball office at Nelson Mandela University where I developed a connection with SPAR and the brand.

“When I was asked to be an ambassador it was a no-brainer.”

SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorships and events manager Alan Stapleton acknowledged the important role of the ambassadors in promoting the race, as well as campaigns such as the fight against gender-based violence.

“They have done an amazing job creating awareness of these sorts of issues. We have become one very happy family,” he said.

“Besides our three national ambassadors, we have some wonderful new people on board this year and we are excited about collaborating with them in the months ahead.”

HeraldLIVE