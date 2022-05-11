State argues no new evidence in Terblanche’s latest bail bid

Premium By Devon Koen -

A desperate attempt at taking a second bite of the cherry — this is how alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s latest bail attempt was described by state advocate Marius Stander on Tuesday.



Terblanche was back in the Gqeberha’s magistrate's court for continuation of his second bail application, which the defence says is based on new facts...