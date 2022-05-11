State accused of withholding evidence in Terblanche bail bid
Prosecution suppressing facts favouring accused wife killer, says defence attorney
Taking a swipe at the prosecution and the police, defence attorney Alwyn Griebenow claimed the state misled the court on what evidence it had during alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s first bid for bail.
As proceedings in Terblanche’s third bail application continued on Wednesday, Griebenow argued that some evidence had been made available to the defence only after his client’s first application was dismissed, and this alone should be viewed as new facts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.