State accused of withholding evidence in Terblanche bail bid

Prosecution suppressing facts favouring accused wife killer, says defence attorney

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Taking a swipe at the prosecution and the police, defence attorney Alwyn Griebenow claimed the state misled the court on what evidence it had during alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s first bid for bail.



As proceedings in Terblanche’s third bail application continued on Wednesday, Griebenow argued that some evidence had been made available to the defence only after his client’s first application was dismissed, and this alone should be viewed as new facts...