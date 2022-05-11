Relative of slain state witness tells court he saw shooter point gun

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A relative of a man gunned down outside his Bethelsdorp home two days before he was expected to testify in a murder trial told the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday that he saw the shooter take out a firearm and point it at the victim.



The man, who cannot be named as he is under witness protection, identified Ruwayne Aghoo, 29, as the alleged shooter...