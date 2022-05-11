Parliament proceeds with inquiry into public protector Mkhwebane

It also emerged at Wednesday’s meeting that Mkhwebane wants proceedings before the high court in Cape Town set down for May 18 and 19 to be postponed pending an investigation of an SMS which was sent to a senior counsel representing parliament and which made reference to the outcome of her Constitutional Court rescission application.

Mkhwebane had approached the Western Cape High Court in March seeking to interdict the parliamentary process and to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

The matter was set down for a hearing on April 26 but on that day it emerged that counsel for the speaker of the National Assembly, Andrew Breitenbach, had received an SMS in which the author, Ismail Abramjee, wrote he had it “on very good authority” that the ConCourt had decided to reject Mkhwebane's rescission application and would be announcing that decision before the coming Friday - April 29.

That SMS resulted in the April 26 hearings being postponed to May 18 and 19 to allow the parties to report the matter to chief justice Raymond Zondo and for him to investigate.

The matter is still under investigation.

“But the festival (of correspondence) continues. We have since received a communication wherein the public protector wants the proceedings of May 18 and 19 postponed pending the investigation by the chief justice,” said parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela.

Njikela reiterated the advice he’s previously given to the committee that there was no legal impediment to the inquiry proceeding.

“It is up to the committee to decide,” he said.

Njikela explained that the work of parliament cannot be trumped by what is before the court, otherwise parliament would be paralysed in every instance. “It means all you have to do, will be to file an application before court.”