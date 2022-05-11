Motherwell residents suffer with sewage swamp for five years

Foul stench as blocked drain continues to flood busy intersection

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni -

Since Motherwell NU30 was established in 2017, its residents have been battling with a blocked drain that has flooded a busy intersection leading to a nearby creche with raw sewage.



The sewage in the middle of Sinagogo and Sakhomba streets has been a recurring issue for years, causing difficulties for residents and posing a potential health hazard for children...