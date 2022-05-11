Man to appear in court for ‘fraudulent’ R3m RAF claim

A man has been summoned to appear in court after allegations that he tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) out of more than R3m by pretending to have been involved in a car crash.

The Gqeberha-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team served summons on the 34-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, on March 25 2015, the accused lodged a claim for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident which he claimed had taken place near Ponana Tini Street in Kariega in August the previous year.

He had submitted a claim of more than R3m, Mgolodela said.

“The RAF identified some inconsistencies in the claim and referred the matter to the Hawks for further investigation.

“The RAF was saved from a potential prejudice worth millions.”

The man is expected to make his first appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on May 24.

HeraldLIVE