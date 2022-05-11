Ipid investigating assault by police in Walmer Township

Resident opens case after group allegedly beaten up by officers searching for family member

By Riaan Marais -

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating an assault case linked to an incident allegedly involving Gqeberha police and a group of Walmer Township residents.



There was chaos and confusion at a Walmer Township residence last week, as a group of men claim they were assaulted and left bruised and bloodied when police officers descended on their home in search of a family member...